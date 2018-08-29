Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gordon McGhee was described as "quiet and private" by his family

Tributes have been paid to a "quiet, private man" who was stabbed to death.

The body of 52-year-old Gordon McGhee was found in a flat in Forest Road, Colchester, on 22 August.

In a statement, his family said: "Gordon was a quiet, private man who was loved very much and will be greatly missed."

Danny Bostock, 32, of Berberis Walk, Colchester, has been charged with murder and attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday and a provisional trial date has been set for 11 February.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and would like to talk to anyone who was in the Forest Road, Hawthorne Avenue or Avon Way areas of Greenstead, Colchester, between 02:00 and 06:00 BST on August 22.