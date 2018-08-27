Image caption Police called to an address in Forest Road, Colchester, at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a flat with several stab wounds.

The body of a 52-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was found in Forest Road, Colchester, on Wednesday at about 14:15 BST.

Danny Bostock, of Berberis Walk, Colchester, has been charged with murder and attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

He was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police have appealed for witnesses in the Forest Road, Hawthorne Avenue and Avon Way areas between 02:00 and 06:00 BST on Wednesday.