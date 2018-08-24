Clacton car wash modern slavery trial jury discharged
The jury has been discharged in the trial of three members of an Albanian family accused of modern slavery.
It brings an end to the Chelmsford Crown Court trial of Benard, Saimir and Adriatik Leshi, who were accused of offences under the Modern Slavery Act over the running of a car wash in Wellesley Road, Clacton.
A retrial is scheduled to take place at the same court on 28 January.
All three men had denied the charges against them.