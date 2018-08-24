Police, who have spent five days investigating the discovery of human remains in a field, are continuing with their inquiries.

A number of bones were found on Sunday evening at Rochford near Southend where a search area has been cordoned off.

Experts are examining the bones to discover how long they had been in the ground and the gender of the person.

"We investigating the discovery of body parts on land in Shopland Road, Rochford," a police statement said.

"We are continuing to treat the person's death as unexplained. Inquiries on-going."

The force said further information may be available after the bank holiday, but at present police are treating the death as "unexplained".