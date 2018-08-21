Image copyright Google Image caption A teenager was airlifted to hospital after the attack

A 13-year-old has been released on bail after a teenager was stabbed in the shoulder and neck.

The 16-year-old victim had to be airlifted to hospital following the attack in Christchurch Road, Southend, at about 15:35 BST on Saturday.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The younger boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and has been bailed until 12 September.

A 17-year-old girl has been released on bail until 12 September after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender while a second girl, also 17, has been released without charge.