Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed in St John's Walk, Colchester, in the early hours of Sunday

A man has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to a stabbing in Colchester.

The 35-year-old from Colchester was arrested on Monday and has been remanded in custody.

The charge is connected to a knife attack in St John's Walk at about 02:20 BST on Sunday, which police have linked to a hot water attack in Sussex Road shortly afterwards.

However, the 35-year-old has not been connected to the second incident.

A 45-year-old man, from Colchester, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, while a 25-year-old man from Lowestoft has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and causing grievous bodily harm.

A 16-year-old boy from Dalston, east London, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Essex Police said the stab victim was taken to hospital for treatment, while the man injured in the hot liquid attack remains in hospital with neck and chest injuries.