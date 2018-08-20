Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at the RiZE Festival

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at festival in Essex.

The 41-year-old, from Doncaster, was taken into custody after a woman was attacked in campsite of the RiZE Festival at about 02:30 BST on Friday. He has been bailed until 24 August.

It was one of 12 crimes reported to police at the first-ever RiZE Festival, in Hylands Park, Chelmsford.

Ch Supt Rachel Nolan, of Essex Police, confirmed a festivalgoer had reported a rape.

She said: "We are investigating a rape that occurred in the camping area and specialist officers are continuing to support the woman as our investigation continues.

"A man was quickly detained, taken to custody and has since been released on bail."

Ch Supt Nolan confirmed the other arrests at the festival were for "mostly thefts and drug offences".