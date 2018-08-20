Image copyright David Anstiss/www.geograph.org.uk Image caption Jonathan Moore, 34, was working on the roof of a warehouse at Port of Tilbury when he died

A man has told an inquest how he tried to save his friend's life after he plunged through a warehouse roof at the Port of Tilbury.

Canvey Island roofer Jonathan Moore, 34, was working alongside Jason Drake when he stepped through a skylight and fell 10.7m (35.1ft).

Despite attempts to save him Mr Moore died at the scene on 25 February.

Mr Drake told the inquest, at Essex Coroner's Court, he heard a "snap" and when he turned Mr Moore had fallen.

The pair had been replacing skylights on the roof of shed 38A, which the inquest heard was the size of a small aircraft hangar, when Mr Moore fell through one shortly before 11:55 GMT.

Mr Drake said: "As we were walking back to the scissor lift I turned around and heard a snapping sound.

'Hard to distinguish'

"I ran straight to Jonathan in the warehouse, phoned [his boss] Arthur Hardy and then rang the ambulance."

He told the inquest he had given CPR until the emergency services had arrived.

The court was told the right side of the warehouse had safety netting in place but the left side, where Mr Moore fell, did not.

Mr Drake said they had been prevented from gaining access to the roof via the planned route as there were forklifts parked in the way.

Mr Drake told the inquest Mr Moore had warned him to be careful as many of the skylights were covered in moss and discoloured by the sun, making them hard to distinguish from the rest of the roof, shortly before he fell.

Mr Drake said: "I suspect Jonathan didn't even realise he had stepped on a skylight."

Mr Moore was working for R4 Industrial Roofing and Cladding at the time of his death.

The inquest continues.