Image copyright Google Image caption The first man was stabbed in St John's Walk, Colchester, in the early hours of Sunday

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing and a hot water attack in Essex.

A man was stabbed in the back in St John's Walk, Colchester, at about 02:20 BST on Sunday and a man, 25, from Lowestoft, has since been arrested.

In a second attack, which police believe was linked, hot water was thrown over another man in Sussex Road.

A man, 48, from Colchester has been arrested in connection with that attack.

The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and causing grievous bodily harm.

The 48-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

'No wider risk'

A 19-year-old was arrested earlier on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

All three suspects remain in custody.

The force said on Sunday it believed the victims were targeted in linked attacks and there was no wider risk to the general public.

Police originally tweeted to say they had attended an "acid attack", but later confirmed the substance was hot water.