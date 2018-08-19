Harlow police pursuit ends in the arrest of three teens
- 19 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested for driving offences following a nine-mile high-speed pursuit.
The teenagers were in a Volkswagen Polo being driven erratically on the A414 near Harlow, Essex, at about 00:15 BST.
After failing to stop for police, a pursuit ensued and the car was brought to a halt in Ongar by a stinger.
A police helicopter was then deployed to locate two occupants of the vehicle, who had fled the scene and were hiding nearby. The boys remain in custody.