Image copyright Google Image caption The first man was stabbed in St John's Walk, Colchester, in the early hours of Sunday

A man has been stabbed and another had hot water thrown over him in linked attacks in Essex.

The first man was stabbed in the back while walking in St John's Walk, Colchester, at about 02:20 BST, after which the suspect allegedly fled.

Police were called 40 minutes later when a second man in Sussex Road had a liquid thrown at his chest and neck.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent, Essex Police said.

Both injured men were taken to hospital, with the victim of the stabbing said to be in a stable condition.

The force said it believed the victims were targeted in linked attacks and there was no wider risk to the general public.

Police originally tweeted that they had attended an "acid attack", but later confirmed the substance was hot water.