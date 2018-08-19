Essex

Boy, 13, arrested after stabbing in Southend

  • 19 August 2018
Christchurch Road, Southend Image copyright Google
Image caption A teenager was airlifted to hospital after the attack

A 13-year-old has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in the shoulder and neck.

The 16-year-old had to be airlifted to hospital following the attack in Christchurch Road, Southend, Essex, at about 15:35 BST on Saturday.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The younger boy, along with two girls, aged 17, are in custody. Officers have appealed for anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.

