Image caption The busy A12 was initially closed in both directions after the crash

Some motorists were injured and nine cows are thought to have been killed when the animals strayed on to a road.

The cows were hit by vehicles on the A12 near Witham in Essex at about 03:00 BST on Friday.

Police said some of the people in the vehicles suffered "some minor injuries" in the crash on the dual carriageway.

Both sides of the road were initially closed but it was fully reopened by about 08:15.