A "dangerous" burglar who tried to replicate a serial killer has been jailed.

Conor Ashton, 23, took inspiration from American serial killer Richard Ramirez, known as the Night Stalker, and taunted police with graffiti, prosecutors said.

Ashton, from Colchester, was jailed for 12 years after admitting six counts of burglary as well as tying up two women and robbing them at knife point.

He wished to apologise to his victims, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Ashton, of Purcell Close, carried out a four-year campaign of burglaries in an area close to his home and many of his victims were students at the University of Essex.

Judge Christopher Morgan described Ashton as a dangerous individual, highlighting an escalation in his crimes and that he "stalked" some of his victims before his offences.

'Sexual element'

"You were replicating or trying to replicate a notorious criminal who was well-known, you chose a moniker which you left at the scene to taunt the police and instil fear in the victims and community in which you were committing these offences - the Stalking Ransacker," he said.

The judge also said he believed there had been a sexual element to the crimes with several women reporting he had gone through their underwear drawer and in one case laid out a bra and knickers on the victim's bed.

The court heard Ashton had carried out the burglaries in part to finance his drug habit but they could also have been fulfilling a fantasy.

He scrawled pentagrams and insulted police on the walls of his victims' homes but was eventually caught after police found a back pack containing a balaclava, gloves and cable ties as well as pentagrams on the walls at his home.

Prosecutor Stephen Rose told the court Ashton had also been identified through a handwriting match to his graffiti.

Ashton also pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated burglary.

He will serve a further four years on licence.

Defence barrister Richard Colney said Ashton had shown extreme remorse for his actions and was engaging with support in prison.