Image copyright Geograph Image caption The Army and Navy flyover has reopened with a new 20mph speed limit

The Army and Navy flyover has reopened with a new lower speed limit of 20mph.

It has been cut from 30mph to reduce the likelihood of vehicle collisions and is not related to structural soundness, Essex County Council said.

The flyover, which was built as a temporary solution in 1978, was closed for three weeks for improvement works.

Conservative councillor Kevin Bentley, the council's cabinet member for infrastructure, thanked motorists for their patience.

As part of a programme of "essential repair works", the flyover has been resurfaced to help improve tyre grip, the council said.

'Vital route'

Improvements have also been made to the concrete structure and drainage system.

Mr Bentley said: "As a vital route in and out of the city, it is essential we take the time to properly and safely check and maintain this structure.

"At the same time, we are continuing to investigate potential longer-term solutions for the junction with partners including local Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford."

In recent months, local residents have raised a number of concerns about the safety of the flyover.

Councillor Mark Springett, Liberal Democrat for Moulsham Lodge, said the flyover was "riddled with concrete cancer" after chunks started crumbling away.