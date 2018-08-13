Essex

Man dies after being hit by a van in Ugley

  • 13 August 2018
The Chequers pub, Ugley Image copyright Google
Image caption Police have closed Cambridge Road between Pound Lane and The Chequers pub

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van.

The man, 32, was struck by a Volkswagen Transporter in Ugley, Essex, just after 02:30 BST. He died at the scene.

Police have closed Cambridge Road, between Pound Lane and The Chequers pub, while forensic examinations are carried out.

A 51-year-old man from the Saffron Walden area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Insp Rob Brettell, from Essex Police, said: "Our inquiries are still in their early stages but we have established that the pedestrian and a relative had left a function at Quendon Hall in Quendon and were walking along Cambridge Road."

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites