Police have closed Cambridge Road between Pound Lane and The Chequers pub

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van.

The man, 32, was struck by a Volkswagen Transporter in Ugley, Essex, just after 02:30 BST. He died at the scene.

Police have closed Cambridge Road, between Pound Lane and The Chequers pub, while forensic examinations are carried out.

A 51-year-old man from the Saffron Walden area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Insp Rob Brettell, from Essex Police, said: "Our inquiries are still in their early stages but we have established that the pedestrian and a relative had left a function at Quendon Hall in Quendon and were walking along Cambridge Road."

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.