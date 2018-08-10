Billericay sex assault: Teen arrested over attack on boy
- 10 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a boy at a nature reserve.
The 16-year-old has been questioned over an attack on a teenager at Mill Meadows, Billericay, on 20 July.
Police believe the victim, 15, was followed from Billericay High Street into the Mill Meadows area at about 21:00 BST.
His attacker demanded money before carrying out a sexual assault, police said.