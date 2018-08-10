Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the victim, 15, was followed from Billericay High Street into the Mill Meadows nature reserve

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a boy at a nature reserve.

The 16-year-old has been questioned over an attack on a teenager at Mill Meadows, Billericay, on 20 July.

Police believe the victim, 15, was followed from Billericay High Street into the Mill Meadows area at about 21:00 BST.

His attacker demanded money before carrying out a sexual assault, police said.