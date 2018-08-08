Man denies Basildon debt collector Tina Cantello murder
A man has denied murdering a woman found stabbed to death after she failed to return home from work.
The body of Basildon debt collector Tina Cantello, 49, was found in a house in the town on 9 June, a day after she was reported missing.
Post-mortem tests found she died from multiple stab wounds to the chest.
Geoffrey Hutton, 38, of Langdon Hills in Basildon appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier where he entered a not guilty plea.
Mr Hutton was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for trial on 5 November.