Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The man was wearing a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms with black shoes

An image has been released in the hunt for a man who sexually assaulted a teenage boy in Billericay.

Police believe the victim was followed from Billericay High Street into the Mill Meadows nature reserve at around 21:00 BST on 20 July.

An e-fit of the man, who is described as black, 19-20 years old and about 6ft (1.8m) tall, has been created by police.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the man to come forward.

The man, who was wearing a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms, demanded money, the boy's bag and phone before indecently exposing himself and sexually assaulting him.

He had been seen earlier walking along Sun Street, a busy road in the town, and police would like to speak to any motorists who believe they may have seen him or have dashcam footage.

Det Con Jodie Kinsley said: "We would like to thank people who have already come forward to help us with our inquiries.

"If you think you have something which could help us, but aren't sure, please contact us so we can assess the information ourselves.

"This has been a very difficult time for the victim and he continues to be supported by our team."