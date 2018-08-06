Image copyright Google Image caption The Colne Community College is part of the Thrive Partnership Academy Trust

Two executives of an academy trust will have earned £140,000 from when they were suspended to the end of August.

Catherine Hutley and Nardeep Sharma have been on paid leave since March, with trustees citing a lack of transparency over finances and grades.

The pair work at the Thrive Partnership Academy Trust, which runs Philip Morant College in Colchester and Colne Community College in Brightlingsea.

The trust is due to be dissolved and the schools run by the Sigma Trust.

Ms Hutley, who is an executive head teacher for Thrive, earns £112,154 annually and will receive four months contractual notice pay when she leaves on 31 August, Thrive has revealed.

The academy group's chief executive Mr Sharma has a salary of £137,714 and remains suspended.

A spokesman for Thrive said: "Both members of staff remain on full pay and Ms Hutley will be paid until her departure."

The academy trust plans to offload the Philip Morant School in Colchester

He added Mr Sharma remained suspended while the investigation process continued.

Both schools have been inspected by Ofsted in recent weeks and rated inadequate.

Colne Community College had previously been rated as outstanding, while Philip Morant had been rated as good.