16th Century Hockley pub roof gutted in blaze
- 4 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 16th Century village pub has been badly damaged in a blaze.
The roof of The Bull in Hockley, Essex, was gutted in the fire, which broke out at about 01:15 BST.
Up to 30 firefighters were called to the Grade II-listed pub at the height of the blaze and an inquiry into its cause has been launched.
No-one was reported to have been hurt in the fire. Essex Police said Main Road, next to the pub, has been sealed off.
Content is not available