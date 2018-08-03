Leigh-on-Sea doctor not guilty of patient sex assaults
- 3 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A doctor has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting four women patients.
Dr Kamran Ali, 39, of Glendale Gardens, Leigh-on-Sea, was found innocent on six charges by a jury at Basildon Crown Court.
He was also found not guilty of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.
The trial ran for nearly three weeks having begun on 16 July.
The court heard the charges related to a period between September and November 2016, when Dr Ali was a GP trainee.