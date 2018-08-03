Image caption Kamran Ali, 39, was found not guilty on all counts at Basildon Crown Court

A doctor has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting four women patients.

Dr Kamran Ali, 39, of Glendale Gardens, Leigh-on-Sea, was found innocent on six charges by a jury at Basildon Crown Court.

He was also found not guilty of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The trial ran for nearly three weeks having begun on 16 July.

The court heard the charges related to a period between September and November 2016, when Dr Ali was a GP trainee.