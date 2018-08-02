Man charged with murder of Lee Evans in Chelmsford
- 2 August 2018
A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.
Lee Evans, 47, was attacked on Cromar Way, Chelmsford, just before 01:00 BST on 22 June and died in hospital.
Kyle Sullivan, of Ongar Road, Writtle, has been charged with murder and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He has also been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of a Class B drug.