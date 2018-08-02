Image caption An alleyway was cordoned off as part of the investigation into the death of Lee Evans

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.

Lee Evans, 47, was attacked on Cromar Way, Chelmsford, just before 01:00 BST on 22 June and died in hospital.

Kyle Sullivan, of Ongar Road, Writtle, has been charged with murder and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He has also been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of a Class B drug.