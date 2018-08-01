Essex

Chelmsford Lee Evans murder inquiry leads to new arrest

  • 1 August 2018
Police officer at the scene of the stabbing
Image caption A nearby alleyway was closed as part of the investigation in the death of Lee Evans

A 23-year-old man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man in Essex.

Lee Evans, 47, was attacked on Cromar Way, Chelmsford, just before 01:00 BST on 22 June and died a short time later in hospital.

The suspect, from Writtle, has been arrested on suspicion of his murder and is currently being questioned.

A 19-year-old man from Chelmsford, arrested at the end of June, remains on bail.

Police had arrested a 15-year-old boy as part of their inquiries, but he has since been released without charge.

In a statement released after Mr Evans' death, his family said he was "a kind, protective and loving person".

