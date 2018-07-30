Image caption Christina Acres, 36, is due to stand trial next year at Basildon Crown Court

A seven-year-old boy "likely" died as a result of strangling or drowning, a post-mortem examination has found.

George Acres died in hospital after he was found unconscious at an address in Rochford, Essex on 23 July, police said.

His mother Christina Acres, 36, of Rochford Garden Way, has been charged with his murder.

A trial date for Mrs Acres has been provisionally set for 7 January at Basildon Crown Court.

The post-mortem examination found George died due to "interference with the normal mechanics of breathing, likely through a combination of strangling and/or drowning".