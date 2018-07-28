Body found in search for missing boy in sea at Clacton
A body has been found in the search for a teenage boy who went missing after going into the sea in Essex.
The boy, named locally as Ben Quartermaine, 15, is thought to have been in the water with a friend near Clacton Pier on Thursday afternoon.
One boy was rescued by a lifeboat crew and the search for the missing boy was set to resume on Saturday.
Essex Police confirmed a body had been found at about 08:00 BST and had "provisionally" been identified as Ben.
The death is not being treated as suspicious but the cause of death is currently unknown and inquiries are continuing.