Image copyright Steve Daniels/Geograph Image caption Staff at Clacton Pier tried to help the two boys after the alarm was raised

A body has been found in the search for a teenage boy who went missing after going into the sea in Essex.

The boy, named locally as Ben Quartermaine, 15, is thought to have been in the water with a friend near Clacton Pier on Thursday afternoon.

One boy was rescued by a lifeboat crew and the search for the missing boy was set to resume on Saturday.

Essex Police confirmed a body had been found at about 08:00 BST and had "provisionally" been identified as Ben.

The death is not being treated as suspicious but the cause of death is currently unknown and inquiries are continuing.

Image caption Search and rescue crews looked for the teenager as light began to fade on Thursday night