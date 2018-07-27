Image copyright Steve Daniels/Geograph Image caption Staff at Clacton Pier tried to help the two boys after the alarm was raised

A search is continuing for a teenage boy who went missing after going into the sea at a beach resort in Essex.

The boy, named locally as Ben Quartermaine, is thought to have been in the water with a friend near the pier at Clacton on Thursday afternoon.

One boy who was rescued by a lifeboat crew, received treatment and was reunited with his family.

The RNLI, Essex Police and Coastguard helicopter have been involved in the search for the 14-year-old.

'He disappeared'

Staff at Clacton Pier tried to help the two boys after the alarm was raised.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Clacton missing teenager: Search for Ben Quartermaine continues

Przemek Jakiela, 40, who works at the amusement arcade, said he threw a lifebelt to one youngster but was initially unable to reach him due to the current and wind.

He said he and fellow pier-worker Amy Bayliss threw the belt a number of times before the teenager finally caught it.

Crew members from the RNLI then managed to pull the boy from the water and take him ashore.

Referring to the missing boy, Mr Jakiela said: "As I got there I just saw his head go under and he disappeared and did not come back up again."

Image caption Search and Rescue crews looked for the teenager as light began to fade on Thursday evening

Image caption Coastguard crews resumed the search on Friday