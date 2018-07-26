Image copyright Steve Daniels/Geograph Image caption Emergency services are searching for a boy missing off the coast of Clacton

A teenage boy is missing after going into the sea at a popular beach resort.

It is thought the teenager had been in the water with a friend on Thursday afternoon near Clacton Pier in Essex. One boy has since been rescued.

RNLI Clacton-on-Sea Lifeboat Station said both of its boats were taking part in the search.

An Essex Police spokesman said the search for the missing boy was "ongoing". It said the rescued teenager received treatment at the scene.