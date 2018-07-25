Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Daniel Odame-Danquah admitted causing death by careless driving when unfit through drugs

A driver who killed a man in a crash after taking a sedative he had not been prescribed has been jailed for five years.

Daniel Odame-Danquah, 35, crashed his Mercedes into the Volkswagen of Usama Karbhari in Waltham Abbey in July 2016.

He left the scene after calling for a lift from a friend and Mr Karbhari, 33, died in hospital.

Odame-Danquah, of Nazeing, Essex, admitted causing death by careless driving when unfit through drugs.

He was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court, after also admitting failure to stop at and failure to report a collision.

Following the crash on Holyfield Road at around 03:45 BST on Sunday 3 July, officers went to his home on St Leonards Road where they found his brother, Leon, who said he had recently spoken to him.

The crash happened in the early hours of the morning on Holyfield Road

But Leon Odame-Danquah, 30, refused to hand over his phone and was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

When Daniel Odame-Danquah was arrested a blood sample was taken which showed he had Alprazolam - something he had never been given by a doctor - in his system.

Police said this was a prescription-only drug which causes side effects including sedation, and impaired concentration and co-ordination, which can all significantly affect driving ability.

The brothers continued to refuse to supply the PINs for their phones as the investigation went on.

Leon Odame-Danquah, of the same road as his brother, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £650 prosecution costs after he admitted failing to disclose information upon request.

Speaking after the sentencing, retired Det Con Pete Harris, who was the investigating officer, said: "Daniel Odame-Danquah's actions were reckless and cost Mr Karbhari his life.

"I hope this verdict will come as some solace to Mr Karbhari's family."