Waltham Abbey sedative drug killer driver jailed
A driver who killed a man in a crash after taking a sedative he had not been prescribed has been jailed for five years.
Daniel Odame-Danquah, 35, crashed his Mercedes into the Volkswagen of Usama Karbhari in Waltham Abbey in July 2016.
He left the scene after calling for a lift from a friend and Mr Karbhari, 33, died in hospital.
Odame-Danquah, of Nazeing, Essex, admitted causing death by careless driving when unfit through drugs.
He was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court, after also admitting failure to stop at and failure to report a collision.
Following the crash on Holyfield Road at around 03:45 BST on Sunday 3 July, officers went to his home on St Leonards Road where they found his brother, Leon, who said he had recently spoken to him.
But Leon Odame-Danquah, 30, refused to hand over his phone and was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
When Daniel Odame-Danquah was arrested a blood sample was taken which showed he had Alprazolam - something he had never been given by a doctor - in his system.
Police said this was a prescription-only drug which causes side effects including sedation, and impaired concentration and co-ordination, which can all significantly affect driving ability.
The brothers continued to refuse to supply the PINs for their phones as the investigation went on.
Leon Odame-Danquah, of the same road as his brother, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £650 prosecution costs after he admitted failing to disclose information upon request.
Speaking after the sentencing, retired Det Con Pete Harris, who was the investigating officer, said: "Daniel Odame-Danquah's actions were reckless and cost Mr Karbhari his life.
"I hope this verdict will come as some solace to Mr Karbhari's family."