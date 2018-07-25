Rochford mum charged with murder of seven-year-old son
25 July 2018
A mother has been charged with the murder of her seven-year-old son in Rochford.
George Acres died in hospital after he was found unconscious at an address in the Essex town on Monday morning, police said.
Christina Acres, 36, of Rochford Garden Way, appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court earlier.
A post-mortem examination into the cause of George's death is due to take place on Thursday.
Ms Acres is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.