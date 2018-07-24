Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Mr Harper died after suffering 25 stab wounds

A man has been convicted of killing a man he stabbed 25 times in a drug deal.

Gilbert Morgan, 24, fatally wounded Bhekisipho Mudise Dube, 28, known as Marcus Harper, during a fight in a car in Essex in March.

Morgan had his children aged three and five with him in the car at the time of the incident in Corringham, jurors were told.

Morgan, of Lincoln Road, Basildon, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter at Basildon Crown Court.

The court was told that Mr Harper had pulled out a kitchen knife on Morgan, who then turned the blade back on him.

Morgan will be sentenced on Wednesday.