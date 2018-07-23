Image caption Officers are investigating the murder of a child in Rochford Garden Way

A murder investigation has begun into the death of a child.

Police responded to a call about the welfare of a boy at a property in Rochford Garden Way, Rochford, at about 09:50 BST.

Essex Police confirmed he was taken to hospital by air ambulance but had later died.

A woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.