Rochford murder: Woman arrested after child dies
- 23 July 2018
A murder investigation has begun into the death of a child.
Police responded to a call about the welfare of a boy at a property in Rochford Garden Way, Rochford, at about 09:50 BST.
Essex Police confirmed he was taken to hospital by air ambulance but had later died.
A woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.