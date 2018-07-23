Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption The judge said Marian Pavel chose to "carry out a cruel act"

A man has been jailed for a "hideous and vicious" rape of a woman who was walking home over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Marian Pavel, 28, from Cavendish Way, Sudbury, attacked the 18-year-old on 28 May on a cycle path near to Wheelers Close in the town at about 03:30 BST.

He pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting the woman and was sentenced to 12 years.

Judge Emma Peters said Pavel had caused "severe psychological harm".

The victim had been on Waldingfield Road and was grabbed after turning onto a cycle path.

'Brave and courageous'

Pavel pleaded guilty to both charges at Ipswich Crown Court on 4 July and has been sentenced at the same court.

Judge Peters said as a result of the crime women "will think twice before going out and coming home".

Image caption The attack happened on grassland between First Avenue and Second Avenue in Sudbury

Det Insp Stuart Chapman, senior investigating officer with Suffolk Police, said: "What Pavel did was an appalling offence. The victim is so brave and courageous.

"It is clear to me that Pavel followed the victim and chose to carry out a cruel act."