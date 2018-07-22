Image copyright Googlr Image caption The boy was followed down the High Street, along Sun Street and into the nature reserve

A teenage boy was sexually assaulted by a man at an Essex nature reserve on Friday evening.

Police believe the victim was followed from Billericay High Street into the Mill Meadows nature reserve.

The man is described as black, between 19 and 20 years old, about 6ft tall, slim and wearing a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms, with black shoes.

The man demanded money, the boy's bag and phone before indecently exposing himself and sexually assaulting him.

He had been seen earlier walking along Sun Street, a busy road in the town, and police would like to speak to any motorists who believe they may have seen him.

Det Supt Aaron Kay, from Basildon CID, said: "This was a really traumatic incident for the victim.

"He wasn't physically injured but is understandably very shaken by the assault."