Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for a taxi driver who may have witnessed the crash to contact them

A motorcyclist died from head injuries when his bike crashed into a metal signpost.

It happened in Greenstead Road, Colchester, at about 16:10 BST on Saturday, police said.

The family of the man, in his 20s, are being supported by specialist police officers.

Police want to trace a witness, a taxi driver described as black, 35 to 45, with short cropped hair and a moustache.