Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place near River Walk in the Armond Road area

A woman has been raped near a riverside walk in Essex.

Police said the attack happened late on Friday evening in Witham.

Extra patrols have been put in place and a cordon will remain in Armond Road and River Walk for the rest of Saturday.

Det Ch Insp Greg Wood said: "This incident will clearly cause alarm and concern among residents." Anyone with information has been urged to contact Essex Police.