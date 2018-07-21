Witham rape: Woman attacked near riverside
- 21 July 2018
A woman has been raped near a riverside walk in Essex.
Police said the attack happened late on Friday evening in Witham.
Extra patrols have been put in place and a cordon will remain in Armond Road and River Walk for the rest of Saturday.
Det Ch Insp Greg Wood said: "This incident will clearly cause alarm and concern among residents." Anyone with information has been urged to contact Essex Police.