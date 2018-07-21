Essex

Witham rape: Woman attacked near riverside

  • 21 July 2018
River Walk Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack took place near River Walk in the Armond Road area

A woman has been raped near a riverside walk in Essex.

Police said the attack happened late on Friday evening in Witham.

Extra patrols have been put in place and a cordon will remain in Armond Road and River Walk for the rest of Saturday.

Det Ch Insp Greg Wood said: "This incident will clearly cause alarm and concern among residents." Anyone with information has been urged to contact Essex Police.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites