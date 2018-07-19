Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on 5 August

A teenager has denied murdering an electrician outside a petrol station.

Bradley Blundell, from Cromwell Close, Boreham, is accused of shooting John Pordage, 34, in Chelmsford last August.

The 18-year-old, who was extradited from Amsterdam earlier this year, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court via video link.

Blundell pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to stand trial on 15 October.

Blundell admitted handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Pordage, who lived in Galleywood, was shot outside the BP garage in Baddow Road at around 02:00 GMT on 5 August and died in hospital.