Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Dwayne Forrester had dreamt of becoming a train driver

Two teenage boys, arrested by officers investigating the murder of Dwayne Forrester, have been charged.

Mr Forrester, 21, was fatally stabbed in Pitsea on Saturday, 7 July.

A 13-year-old has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle, while a 15-year-old is accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and assaulting a police officer.

They are due to appear at Basildon Youth Court on 21 August.

The attack happened in Little Garth at about 20:45 GMT and the victim died in hospital.

Both teens were arrested in Pitsea on Wednesday after police searched homes in Buckerills and Stagden Cross.

'Investigative tactics'

Five other people were arrested after the warrants to search properties were issued. They have since been released under investigation.

Det Insp Stuart Truss said: "The warrants show the lengths to which we are going as part of the inquiry.

"My team will continue to use all the investigative tactics available to us to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"Information from the community is crucial to our investigation and I need to speak to anyone with information who's not already come forward."

If you have any information about Mr Forrester's murder, contact Essex Police on 101.