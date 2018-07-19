Image copyright Saidha family Image caption Reeta Saidha died at Basildon Hospital after complications during pregnancy

A pregnant woman died from sepsis at a hospital that was using out-of-date guidelines, an inquest has heard.

Reeta Saidha was 15 weeks pregnant when her waters broke in December. She died five days later at Basildon Hospital.

Chelmsford Coroners' Court heard it was using sepsis guidelines from 2012 and not the most recent from 2016.

Professor Ronald Lamont added Mrs Saidha should have been monitored every two hours after her sepsis diagnosis, but that did not happen for 12 hours.

Mrs Saidha, 38, from Grays, Essex, was told the baby would not survive when her waters broke and was left to wait up to 48 hours for the foetus to come out naturally, but in that time she developed the infection.

'Fighting fires' to save her

The inquest heard she did not see a consultant until her fourth day in hospital - despite suffering severe symptoms - and she died on her fifth day.

Prof Lamont, a gynaecology expert who wrote an independent report into her death, said she "should have been offered a medical termination at an earlier stage".

He added staff were effectively "fighting fires" after missing opportunities to save her.

The inquest heard that the hospital has since changed guidelines and a consultant is now called immediately if someone has sepsis.

But Mrs Saidha's husband, Booshan, told the inquest he was "not convinced [the hospital] have learnt from their mistakes".

The inquest continues and a conclusion from the coroner is expected no later than Monday.