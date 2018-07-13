Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Joshua Blane, left, and Robert Ketley have been jailed for selling drugs

Two drug dealers have been jailed after police seized £10,000 of cocaine and cannabis.

Joshua Blane, 21, of Wagtail Drive, Heybridge, was sentenced to two years and nine months in jail while Robert Ketley, 23, of Berkley Drive, Chelmsford, received a three year term.

They were charged with supplying cocaine and cannabis.

Both men pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on 24 May.

Blane was stopped in the passenger seat of a Ford Fiesta in Boreham on 24 April and police found cannabis and cash in a bag as well as cocaine in the pocket of a pair of jogging bottoms.

He also had a lock knife and pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.

Ketley was arrested at a house in Berkley Drive on the same day and police found cannabis and cocaine with a value of between £9,895 and £19,520 as well as drug paraphernalia.