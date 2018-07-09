Image copyright Google Image caption Dwayne Forrester was found injured in Little Garth, Pitsea

A man who died in what police described as a "targeted and isolated" attack has been named.

Dwayne Forrester, 21, from Basildon, was found injured in Little Garth in Pitsea, Essex, at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later. A post-mortem examination found he suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Police said a cordon in Pitsea Road had been lifted.

Det Insp Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said investigations were progressing well.