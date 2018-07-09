Pitsea murder: Stabbing victim named
- 9 July 2018
A man who died in what police described as a "targeted and isolated" attack has been named.
Dwayne Forrester, 21, from Basildon, was found injured in Little Garth in Pitsea, Essex, at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later. A post-mortem examination found he suffered a stab wound to the chest.
Police said a cordon in Pitsea Road had been lifted.
Det Insp Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said investigations were progressing well.