John Hicks was found in London Road in Grays, Essex, in the early hours of 3 July

A teenager and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's death in Essex have been released on bail.

John Hicks, 56, was found with a head injury in London Road, Grays, in the early hours of Tuesday and died in hospital the next day.

Police investigating Mr Hicks' death arrested the woman, 47, on Thursday after the 19-year-old man was held for questioning the previous evening.

Essex Police said results of the post-mortem examination were "inconclusive".

It was now awaiting further forensic tents into the death of Mr Hicks.

Police said they initially believed he was 65 years old.

Information about Mr Hicks' movements in the days before his death is being sought by police.