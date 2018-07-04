Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Samuel Breed, 13, from Rainham, died following the accident in London Road, Purfleet

Tributes have been paid to a teenager killed when he was hit by a motorbike.

Samuel Breed, 13, from Rainham, east London, died at the scene of the crash in London Road, Purfleet, Essex, near the junction with Vellacott Close, on Saturday afternoon.

The motorcyclist remains in critical condition in hospital.

Samuel's family said in a statement: "We have lost a wonderful son. He was loved by all who met him and his star will continue to shine forever."

Image copyright Si Braybrooke-Gibbens Image caption Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police.