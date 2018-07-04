Image caption A nearby alleyway was closed as part of the investigation in the death of Lee Evans, 47

A 15-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion a murdering a man, has been released on bail.

Lee Evans, 47, was stabbed in Cromar Way, Chelmsford, just before 01:00 BST on 22 June and died a short time later in hospital.

The boy, arrested on Tuesday, has been released on bail until 26 July.

A 19-year-old man, from Chelmsford, arrested in connection with Mr Evans' death, was arrested on Friday and released on bail on Monday.

He had been arrested on suspicion of murder, being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession of cannabis.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses.

Four people arrested on suspicion of murder on 22 June were released from custody the next day.

Three men, aged 40, 53 and 59, and a 53-year-old woman, faced no further action based on the evidence currently available, police said.