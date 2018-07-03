Image copyright @Dave__Bailey Image caption Crews were called to an industrial unit on Northwick Road just after 14:00 BST

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a major blaze at an industrial unit.

There were reports of a loud explosion being heard at the unit on Northwick Road, Canvey Island in Essex.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the area just after 14:00 BST. Eleven appliances are in attendance.

Station manager Kevin Haywood said the crews had "made good progress in the industrial unit, and the fire is almost out".

He said the fire had spread to neighbouring fields, which crews are working to bring under control.

"The industrial unit contains a number of cylinders meaning that cordons were put in place to protect crews as they tackled the fire," he added.

"There is still a large amount of smoke around the local area and we advise all local residents to keep doors and windows closed."

Morrisons confirmed its Northwick Road branch had been evacuated - as had other businesses nearby - on the advice on the fire service.

The firm said it was not sure when the store would reopen.

One person tweeted to say they had heard a "massive bang".

Essex Police said several businesses and properties are being evacuated on Northwick Road and the surrounding areas.

A spokesperson added: "The police helicopter was enlisted to assist Essex County Fire and Rescue Service with thermal imaging.

"Pedestrians and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible."