Image caption A nearby alleyway was closed as part of the investigation in the death of Lee Evans, 47

A teenager, arrested in connection with the murder of man who was stabbed to death, has been released on bail.

The 19-year-old, from Chelmsford, was being questioned in connection with the death of Lee Evans, 47, who was stabbed in Cromar Way in the city just before 01:00 BST on 29 June.

The teenager was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He has been released on bail by Essex Police until 26 July.

Detectives have already questioned and released three men and a woman since the killing.