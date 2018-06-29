Image caption A nearby alleyway was closed as part of the investigation in the death of Lee Evans, 47

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder of man who was stabbed to death in Chelmsford.

Lee Evans, 47, was found in Cromar Way just before 01:00 BST on Friday, 22 June, and died later in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found he had multiple stab wounds and the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Essex Police said a 19 year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested early this morning on suspicion of murder and was in custody.

Detectives have already questioned and released three men and a woman since the killing.

Mr Evans' family has paid tribute to him, and described him as "a kind, protective and loving person".