Water coolers have been switched off at a health centre during the hottest week of the year because of health and safety concerns, bosses said.

Central Canvey Primary Care Centre, in Canvey Island, Essex, acted because patients might slip on spillages caused by misuse, the Echo reported.

The decision was taken for the "safety of all visitors" but water would be provided on request, a spokesman said.

One councillor described the timing of the switch-off as "crazy".

The news comes during the hottest week of the year so far, with temperatures expected to reach 33C (91.4F) on Thursday.

Janice Payne, Canvey Island Independent Party councillor, suggested the centre could instead put up warning signs.

"There is a simpler way of dealing with spillages without having to take up receptionists' time fetching cups of water," she said.

"I have suggested they could put signs up to warn people about spillages.

"It is crazy, particularly when the weather is like this, but then I can understand the point of view because if someone does slip over the first thing to blame is it being there."

In a statement, the medical provider said the safety of patients and visitors was "paramount".

"Due to water spillages arising from inappropriate use of the water coolers, we have had to undertake a review and upon the recommendation of the Water Safety Group concluded that drinking water would be best supplied from an area managed by the health centre staff," it said.

"Drinking water will always be available and visitors can request this from reception."