Maldon car crash: Man charged after girl injured in crash
A man has been charged after a girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car.
The girl was struck on King Street in Maldon, Essex, at about 18:00 BST and was flown to a hospital in London.
Police said the crash involved a BMW car and anyone who saw it is asked to call Essex Constabulary.
A 29-year-old man from Wickham Bishops has been charged with careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.
The girl remains in hospital with serious injuries.
A 27-year-old man who was also arrested has been told he will face no further action in relation to a number of driving offences.
He was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and has been released under investigation in connection with this.