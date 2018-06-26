Image caption A nearby alleyway was closed as part of the investigation

An inquest has opened into the death of a man killed in Chelmsford.

Lee Evans, 47, of Burnham-on-Crouch, was found injured on Cromar Way just before 01:00 BST on Friday and died in hospital one hour later.

A post-mortem examination found he suffered multiple stab wounds and he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Coroner Caroline McGann adjourned the inquest at County Hall in Chelmsford indefinitely to allow police investigations to continue.

Image caption Anyone with information about Mr Evans' death has been asked to call Essex Police

Three men and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of his murder have been released by police.

Mr Evans' family have paid tribute to him, describing him as "a kind, protective and loving person".